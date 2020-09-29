Comfortable temperatures and low humidity

Sunny skies, low humidity, highs in the 70s… oh my!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: It will feel like fall today! Sunny skies and low humidity are here. Temperatures today will be in the mid-70s all across the board and overnight lows tonight will be in the mid-50s.

Up next: Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than today, but high temperatures will still be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. A small warmup is expected on Thursday with highs in the low 80s, but lows will still be in the 50s. Another cold front will move through the area before Friday. This time with no rain. Temperatures on Friday will be knocked back down into the 70s and they will stay like that through the weekend. Notice we didn’t talk about rain chances? That’s because there are none! You will be able to give your AC a break and soak up the sun. Click here to see the full 7-day.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A broad area of showers and storms over the Caribbean Sea may organize into a low pressure in the next 5 days. Right now, tropical development chances are medium, near 50%, the WBRZ Weather Team is watching it closely.

