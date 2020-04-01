Comfortable conditions through Thursday

Generally, quiet weather is expected to end the week. Though seasonable through Wednesday, temperatures will be moderating.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After a chilly morning, sunshine will welcome a very nice and comfortable afternoon. High temperatures will stop in the low 70s. With light, northeast winds, skies will remain mainly clear overnight with low temperatures in the low 50s.

Up Next: Clouds will slowly return to the area on Thursday and though an upper level disturbance will move over the region, moisture is expected to be too limited to stir up showers. Temperatures will begin a moderating trend as winds shift to the southeast. Friday through Monday, a weak front will crawl into the region and stall. As upper level energy moves over the boundary, there will be a slight enhancement in rain chances, Saturday and Monday. Thermometers will again be above average with highs near 80 and lows near 65.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 40.4’ as of Wednesday morning. Around April 10, the river is projected to crest near 43’. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for a few spots north and south of Baton Rouge that are not protected by levees. Unprotected low-lying areas will be flooded and agricultural operations will be impacted on the west side of the river. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees at this level.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge of high pressure will maintain clear skies and seasonable temperatures through Wednesday. As the ridge bounces east on Thursday, a weak disturbance will cross the area with little fanfare due to limited deep moisture return. Some clouds, and perhaps an isolated shower will be possible. A largely zonal flow pattern in the upper levels will continue through the weekend. So even as a weak front develops in the region, the upper winds will not be conducive to a frontal passage. However, as areas of positive vorticity (disturbances) move over the front some pockets of showers and thunderstorms will be forced. The best chances for rain will be Saturday through Saturday night and Monday. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will remain above average.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.