Comedians Omar Gooding, Miguel Nunez visit EBR schools for event aimed at encouraging students

BATON ROUGE - Actors and comedians visited multiple East Baton Rouge Parish schools for a new initiative called Celebration Friday.

Celebration Friday is a new program run introduced by the school system to bring joy, inspiration and engaging experiences to students as well as boost morale, the parish school system said.

Actors and comedians Omar Gooding, known for "Touched by an Angel" and "Smart Guy," and Miguel Nuñez, known for "Juwanna Mann" and "The Return of the Living Dead," spoke to students at Tara, McKinley, Scotlandville Magnet and Capitol high schools on Friday morning.

At Tara High School, Gooding and Nuñez promoted their "His Love is Amazing" religious comedy tour.