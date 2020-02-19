Comedians, Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj selected to headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

White House Correspondents' Dinner (2019) Photo courtesy of The White House Correspondent's Association

With The White House Correspondents' Dinner only two months away, officials have announced the event's headlining celebrities; Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson will host and Hasan Minhaj of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will be the featured entertainment.

The upcoming Correspondent's Dinner will mark Minhaj's second time at the nationally recognized event. He served as a featured entertainer in 2017. But for child-actor turned comedian Kenan Thompson, this will be a first.

It remains to be seen if President Donald Trump will attend the April 25th event. The President has yet to attend the dinners during his presidency, so it would be a surprise if he chose to appear this year.

The White House Correspondent's Association will be presenting two new awards this year, The Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability, and the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists. The organization also will be presenting the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, administered by the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.

The dinner will be shown in its entirety on C SPAN.

Click here for more information on the event.