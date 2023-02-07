75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Comedian Tracy Morgan scraps planned Mississippi performance

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 20 2016 Apr 20, 2016 April 20, 2016 2:54 AM April 20, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

TUNICA, MS.- Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has scrapped a scheduled April 29 performance in Mississippi, citing its contested religious-objections bill for his decision.
    
The Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino on Tuesday confirmed the cancellation, saying ticket holders would be refunded.
    
Mississippi's incoming law would allow certain workers, including some in private businesses, to cite religious beliefs to deny services to gay lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. It takes effect July 1.
    
In a statement, Tracy Morgan said he didn't make the decision lightly. He says he looks forward to rescheduling in the region should the measure be "either repealed or heavily amended."
    
Several states and cities have banned official travel to Mississippi over the bill. Rock singer Bryan Adams canceled a recently planned appearance in Biloxi over it.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days