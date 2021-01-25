Comedian Steve Harvey pokes fun at his daughter's famous boyfriend

Steve Harvey's daughter is officially dating 'Creed' actor, Michael B. Jordan, and Harvey isn't above publicly warning the critically acclaimed star that he's 'got his eye on him.'

When the comedian's 24-year-old daughter, Lori, began dating the 33-year-old actor, Harvey gave the couple his blessing, but let them know that his approval of Jordan was extremely conditional.

Harvey recently joked about it on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" on iHeartRadio.

"I like this one," he said of Jordan. "I still got my eye on him."

The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Harvey poked fun at Jordan for being named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year.

"You ain't the sexiest man in the world to me," Harvey said "Let's be clear about that."

Jordan, best known for his roles in 'Creed,' 'Fruitvale Station,' and 'Black Panther,' has garnered multiple awards in recent years, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in 'Black Panther,' NAACP Image Awards for his roles in 'Just Mercy' and 'Creed,' as well as a Gotham Independent Film Award for his portrayal of Oscar Grant in the film, 'Fruitvale Station.'



However, none of these awards appear to matter to Steve Harvey.