Comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in N.O.; police looking for suspects

Saturday, December 24 2022
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison

NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say.

New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Police have identified two suspects in the killing, who are both considered armed and dangerous. Surveillance photos of the pair and their vehicle were released.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

