25°
Latest Weather Blog
Comedian shot to death outside Rouses Market in N.O.; police looking for suspects
NEW ORLEANS - A local comedian was shot and killed outside a New Orleans grocery store the day before Christmas Eve, city officials say.
New Orleans police told WWL-TV the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Friday outside the Rouses Market on Baronne Street in the Warehouse District. Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, dead with at least one gunshot wound.
Police have identified two suspects in the killing, who are both considered armed and dangerous. Surveillance photos of the pair and their vehicle were released.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cancer patient staying optimistic despite a holiday in the hospital
-
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
-
Child found in freezing water on Christmas Eve; wandered away from parent...
-
Roux the orangutan celebrates 1st birthday at Audubon Zoo this Christmas Eve
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Celebrating Sylvia's Toys volunteers and all their...