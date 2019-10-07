85°
Comedian, Rip Taylor dead at 84

Monday, October 07 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LA Times

LOS ANGELES, CA - Rip Taylor, a comedian known for his over-the-top style, has passed away at the age of 84, according to several entertainment outlets. 

Last week, Taylor suffered a seizure and was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
 
Taylor was born in Washington, D.C. and served in the Korean War, which was when he began entertaining. His signature wacky costumes, props, and handlebar mustache became popular during the 1970's. He was a reoccurring guest on game shows such as the "Gong Show" in addition to acting on stage, film, and television.

Entertainers around the world have taken to social media to honor his memory. 

