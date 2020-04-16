Comedian, Michael Che, honors late grandmother by covering rent for her former NYC community

NEW YORK — Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che recently lost his grandmother to COVID-19 and now he's giving back to her former community as a way of honoring her memory.

Che took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that he plans to pay one month's rent for all of the individuals living in the public housing complex his grandmother once called home.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che wrote in the post. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."'

He went on to write, "I know that's just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST." Ps. deblasio! cuomo! diddy! let's fix this! page me! - che"

According to Che, his grandmother moved out of this public housing community in the 1990's.

In 2018, the average rental cost of a New York City Public Housing apartment was $522 a month, though rents could go as low as $10 or as high as $3,000, depending on the tenant’s income and the size of their apartment.