Comedian, Dave Chappelle, tests positive for COVID-19
Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID, according to People Magazine.
The 47-year-old comedian's representative issued a statement regarding his condition, stating:
"Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been canceled."
The statement assured fans that Chappelle is not experiencing any COVID symptoms of the illness.
It went on to say, "Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic."
According to the website for the venue where Chappelle was scheduled to perform alongside fellow comedian, Joe Rogan, his upcoming performances are canceled.
Rogan posted a news site's headline saying Chappelle had tested positive for Covid-19 to his verified Instagram account and commented, "Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled."
Sorry my friends, the Friday and Saturday shows at @stubbsaustin have been cancelled. We’ll reschedule them as soon as we can. Much love to you all. https://t.co/eBfnSFcKe6— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 22, 2021
