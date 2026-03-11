72°
Colyell Community Water Co. issues boil advisory for some Livingston Parish customers
LIVINGSTON PARISH- A boil advisory has been issued for some Colyell Community Water Company customers.
The water company announced Wednesday afternoon that all of Highway 42 and side roads off of Highway 42 are under a boil water advisory effective immediately.
Updates can be found here on WBRZ's web page or Colyell Community Water Company's Facebook page.
