Colorado woman found dead after possible bear attack, 'signs of consumption' on body

Photo: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department

TRIMBLE, Colo. - A woman was found dead Friday night after what authorities believe to be a bear attack.

Colorado Parks Wildlife officials said the 39-year-old was found off of U.S. Highway 550, north of Durango. Her boyfriend told police that the victim went for a walk with her two dogs earlier in the day.

According to her boyfriend's report, he returned home at 8:30 p.m. and found the two dogs outside of their home, with the woman nowhere in sight. He found the victim's body after searching for an hour and called 911.

Officers found bear scat and fur at the scene. The victim's body also showed signs of consumption, according to the CPW report.

A dog team called into the search effort found a black bear with two babies nearby. The bears were euthanized, with their bodies taken in for a necropsy. DNA evidence from the scene will also be sent for testing.

The victim's autopsy will be performed next week, so her remains and the official cause of death can be determined.