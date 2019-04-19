67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Colorado TV tech charged after giving customer 'bear hug'

1 hour 11 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 1:55 PM April 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado television technician is facing felony charges for allegedly hugging a customer tightly.
 
Karen Loest told KDVR-TV that David Novinski, a subcontractor for Dish Network, gave her a "bear hug," pinning her arms and chest painfully, as she was showing him out after he completed his work this month.
 
The 70-year-old former sheriff's deputy said feared she might be raped. She said she pushed him away and told him to leave and he waited awhile and apologized before leaving.
 
He is charged with trespassing and causing bodily injury to an at-risk adult.
 
His attorney, Mike McCullough, said Novinski often hugs people and gave Loest a three-second hug before leaving. He said Loest didn't say anything about being injured when she called Novinski's boss. McCullough says he will fight the charges.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days