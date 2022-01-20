Colorado theater shooter held alone in prison cell

DENVER - Colorado theater shooter James Holmes has been moved to a southern Colorado prison where he is being held in a cell by himself.



Department of Corrections spokeswoman Adrienne Jacobson says Holmes is not in maximum security but has fewer privileges and is monitored more closely than other inmates. He will stay at the Colorado State Penitentiary until officials find a suitable facility for him.



A judge last month sentenced Holmes to life in prison without parole after jurors failed to agree he deserved the death penalty. He was convicted of murdering 12 people and trying to kill 70 more in the July 20, 2012 massacre at a crowded movie theater.



Citing safety concerns, officials did not post Holmes' photo and location on the department's website, where other inmates' information is publicly available.