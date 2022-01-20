60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Colorado theater shooter held alone in prison cell

6 years 4 months 6 days ago Monday, September 14 2015 Sep 14, 2015 September 14, 2015 11:06 AM September 14, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

Trending News

DENVER - Colorado theater shooter James Holmes has been moved to a southern Colorado prison where he is being held in a cell by himself.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Adrienne Jacobson says Holmes is not in maximum security but has fewer privileges and is monitored more closely than other inmates. He will stay at the Colorado State Penitentiary until officials find a suitable facility for him.

A judge last month sentenced Holmes to life in prison without parole after jurors failed to agree he deserved the death penalty. He was convicted of murdering 12 people and trying to kill 70 more in the July 20, 2012 massacre at a crowded movie theater.

Citing safety concerns, officials did not post Holmes' photo and location on the department's website, where other inmates' information is publicly available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days