74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest

3 hours 20 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 May 28, 2019 4:54 AM May 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado climber has died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on the seven continents.

Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn't yet known.

His brother, Mark Kulish of Denver, says Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot peak last week. About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah.

Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May. Kulish also is survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days