Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop

BATON ROUGE- Being the youngest player on the diamond is nothing new to 18-year-old Collier Cranford. That's why his trasition to becoming the starting shortstop for LSU has been seamless.

"When you think about it, stepping out there in the field with big crowds and the expectations of LSU, to handle himself the way Collier has has been pretty remarkable, " said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri.

The shortstop got his first varsity start as a sophomore at Zachary high school where he earned the respect of his teammates through his work ethic and relentless pursuit to become a great defender.

"Some guys like watching hitting videos. I was always attracted to guys playing smooth defense"

"Whenever he gets an opportunity to hit or make a play, he is going to make it or he is going to get the job done. There is not a moment too big for Collier,"said Zachary head coach Jacob Fisher.

Every time the freshman steps on the field at LSU, he is thankful considering he had to fight back from a elbow injury that forced him to have Tommy John surgery.

"It also helped me see the things that you wouldn't normally see. You get to see it when you're on the sidelines.

"He saw everything from a different angle. It helped him grow up and learn the game more than the already had," said Fisher.

"It was a blessing in disguise almost," said Cranford.