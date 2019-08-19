77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

College students challenge strangers to water gun fight amid summer heat

3 hours 2 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 8:11 PM August 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RICHMOND, VA - Some people around the country are finding creative ways to stay cool during one of the hottest summers on record.

A few students took to the streets in a busy college town and challenged fellow pedestrians to a water gun battle—and it's one of the purest videos circulating the Internet.

With so many people loving the idea, social media user Josh Roth is now trending with the hashtag #WaterGunChallege.

Check out the video if you need a smile!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days