College student robbed at off-campus apartment building; 2nd mugging there in recent months

File photo: Deputies investigating January robbery at The Legacy

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a group of men who robbed a college student at gunpoint at an off-campus apartment complex where a similar attack was reported less than three months ago.

The latest attack was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday at The Legacy apartments near the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a pair of women had just parked their vehicle and were walking through the lot when they were approached by a group of three men. The men pulled out a gun and grabbed one of the women's purses before running off.

The sheriff's office said one woman tried to grab one of the suspects, but he pushed her off and got away with the purse.

Neither victim was seriously hurt.

A similar robbery happened at the same apartment complex this past January. During that attack, three men stole a woman's car keys at gunpoint and then fled the apartments in the stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office has not said whether the two crimes are linked.