College graduates facing tough job market
BATON ROUGE - LSU held a ceremony for the largest graduating class in the university's history Friday, handing out more than 19,000 degrees.
The fall commencement ceremony was held in Tiger Stadium, under strict Covid-19 regulations.
Salim Lutfallah, a chemistry major going to med school, could only hear his name read and see it on the big screen. No one crossed the stage. Diplomas are being mailed this year.
"It's been weird graduating during the pandemic," Lutfallah said. "Going into a medical profession, there's been a lot more demand for people pursuing medicine. The opportunities have been higher."
The chemistry major already has several job offers, but students graduating with other majors aren't as lucky.
"I always liked computers and stuff. It's a very interesting and cool major," said Taiga Rudolph, a Business and Information Systems major.
Now, since the pandemic started, the major corporations that were calling Rudolph have stopped.
"I was on Handshake and Indeed, and there are not a lot of jobs out there. So if you are hiring, let me know," Rudolph said.
The business and technology major said if she can't get a job now, she'll go the graduate school and improve her chances of getting a job once the pandemic is over.
