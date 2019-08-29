77°
College Drive shooting ruled self-defense
BATON ROUGE - Police said a man who shot his roommate during an argument in Baton Rouge did so in self-defense Monday night.
Investigators said the shooting happened at the Fairway View apartment complex on College Drive around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
BRPD said one man was shot, but did not have life-threatening injuries. Officers said that man attacked his roommate, which led to the shooting.
Police did not say what the initial argument was about.
