College Drive shooting ruled self-defense

3 years 9 months 4 days ago Tuesday, November 24 2015 Nov 24, 2015 November 24, 2015 10:42 AM November 24, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man who shot his roommate during an argument in Baton Rouge did so in self-defense Monday night.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Fairway View apartment complex on College Drive around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

BRPD said one man was shot, but did not have life-threatening injuries. Officers said that man attacked his roommate, which led to the shooting.

Police did not say what the initial argument was about.

