Colleagues remember former Baker Police Captain who was killed over the weekend

BAKER — Colleagues and friends of retired Baker Police Captain Danny Beck say they can't believe the community figure is gone after he was killed over the weekend.

Deputies said the 79-year-old was shot to death by his 25-year-old grandson Nicholas Smith, who reportedly admitted to the killing.

Assistant Chief of Police Chris Becnel served under the former captain when he first started at BPD. Becnel said he was shocked to hear the news of Beck's death.

"Everybody was equally as shocked as I was. They had a lot of questions as to why this would happen. 'Why would a grandchild kill their grandfather?' As of right now, we don’t know," Becnel said.

The former police captain served the community for more than 30 years before retiring. Becnel said he remembers Beck as a firm supervisor and would set up fundraisers for the department.

"They would host fishing tournaments to raise money for different funds. They would set up different jambalaya cookoffs where they could set up and raise money for different police officer funds," he said.

Becnel said what he remembers most about Beck is his stern voice.

"You would hear him on the radio, and he didn’t have to identify himself. If you heard his voice and you’re like, 'Oh, the lieutenant needs something. Oh, that’s the captain calling,'" Becnel said. "You always understood who he was—you heard his voice and you knew it was him."

Becnel said he wants others to remember Beck for his dedicated service.

"I can remember him sitting me down one time and talking that when you join this department, much like the way he explained it before with his generation, he said, 'You're a Baker police officer for life, no matter where you land,'" he said.

Becnel said he and the department's thoughts and prayers are with the family.