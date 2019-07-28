78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Collapsed culvert shuts down Cane Market Road near Spring Lake Subdivision in Walker

1 day 7 hours 41 minutes ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 10:00 AM July 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

WALKER - A collapsed underground culvert has completely shut down LA 1024 (Cane Market Road) about half a mile west of Spring Lake Subdivision and LA 447 until further notice, according to the Department of Transportation and Development and the Livingston Parish Sheriff. Witnesses say that two people were injured after crashing into the sunken road early this morning.

No traffic is passing through. The DOTD advises that westbound motorists should take LA 447 South to LA 1025 West to LA 16 North to LA 1024.

Eastbound motorists should take LA 16 South to LA 1025 East to LA 447 North to LA 1024. 

No timeline on how long repairs should take or when the road will re-open has been released.

This is a developing story.

