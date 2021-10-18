Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, passed away at 84 years of age due to complications from COVID-19.

His family shared the news on Facebook early Monday morning, posting, "General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19."

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," they said, and added that he was fully vaccinated.

Former President George W. Bush also released a statement Monday regarding Powell's passing, saying: "Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience."

"He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad."

"And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."

Powell, a native New Yorker, was born on April 5 in 1937 to Jamaican immigrants. He grew up in the South Bronx and later attended school at the City College of New York.

Powell stood out at City College, where he led the ROTC precision drill team and worked his way up to the top rank offered by the corps, which is cadet colonel.

He went on to serve in Vietnam before eventually becoming the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan's presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

Powell's career and reputation encountered a moment of controversy in 2003 when he approached the U.N. Security Council to recommend that the U.S. go to war against Iraq.

Despite this, Powell was widely known as a trailblazing civil servant who became the highest-ranking Black public official to date in the country, standing fourth in the presidential line of succession.

He is survived by his wife, Alma, their three children, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.