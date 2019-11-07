Coldwell Banker, Neighbors employees help raise more than $3K for Pat's Coats for Kids

BATON ROUGE - Employees with Coldwell Banker One and Neighbors Federal Credit Union raised thousands of dollars to benefit the annual Pat's Coats for Kids drive.

Staff from both businesses sold about 440 plates of jambalaya to help the charitable efforts. In total, the group raised roughly $3,500 on Thursday.

You can learn more about how you can help provide coats for local children in need by clicking here.