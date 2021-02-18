Cold weather means higher prices for crawfish

WHITE CASTLE - Crawfish traps are coming up empty at time of year when they should be full.

"Normally at this time of year, we're usually rolling six, seven days a week. We're cacthing real good, pulling out great crawfish, a lot of good numbers of crawfish," said Will Jumonville, a crawfish farmer.

Jumonville has two ponds. One pond is near White Castle and the other is in Addis.

"The crawfish are just not moving too much. The cold weather slows them down, the catch is down and the bite. They don't move, they like warm weather," Jumonville said.

Jumonville also has a retail seafood store in Donaldsonville, where he sells shrimp and oysters as well as the crawfish he farms.

The price of crawfish is selling for more than a dollar a pound over what they sold for at this time last year.

The farmers can't say when that price could come down.

"I really don't know. Time will tell, but as of right now, it's not looking too good," Jumonville said.

Jumonville expects the price on crawfish will stay as high as it is now, as long the the cold weather sticks around.