Cold weather creating vaccine backlog, scheduling mess for pharmacists

BATON ROUGE – Frustration is building at some local pharmacies. While the list of those waiting to get vaccinated are growing, the amount of vaccines being delivered are dwindling. The Louisiana Department of Health says the cold weather last week is delaying shipments.

“We’ve been steadily getting in doses and now we’re not getting any,” said Dr. Jarred Binney with Bocage Pharmacy.

Only second doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the pharmacy on Tuesday. While Binney is glad he’s able to complete his patients vaccination process, he won’t be able to help new customers. Binney hasn’t received first doses of the vaccine for the past two weeks.

“We haven’t haven't wasted one single dose yet and we've been taking care of everybody, so I don't know why all of a sudden we're excluded. We’re trying to increase the amount we [administer] a day, but I can't do that if i don't get any in stock,” said Binney.

Right now there are close to 1,000 people on the waiting list to get their shot at Bocage Pharmacy, and Binney is having to cancel some of the appointments already made.

“[Patients] get frustrated obviously because they have some friends who have gotten it. So we just try to tell them that if they are on the list and we get the vaccines we will call them. We try to reassure them, but we really don’t know,” said Binney.

At Prescriptions to Geaux, it was second dose appointments that had to be rescheduled Tuesday. They didn't get their Pfizer shipment in time.

To get ahead, Binney has already submitted his request for more vaccines to the department of health to cover him the next two weeks. Though, any amount of the first dose would be helpful.



"You're only supposed to put in the amount you can do for about 4 days, so we're just trying to put in 100 a week because I figured that's how much we'd get any way,” said Binney.



LDH says there were no Moderna vaccines delivered last week, or Monday due to the cold weather. Those shipments have started to be delivered, but will likely take until the end of the week for the federal government to fully catch up.