Cold front with strong storms breaking record heat spell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Forecasters say a cold front is spawning strong storms as it breaks a record spell of hot, dry weather across the Southeast.

The National Weather Service warned of heavy rains and potentially damaging winds up to 40 mph (64 kph) as a line of storms spread through north Alabama on Monday morning.

Forecasters say rain falling at a rate of more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) an hour could cause flash flooding in spots.

The threat area includes metro Birmingham and Huntsville in the Tennessee Valley. Storms extend westward into Mississippi.

The weather service says the cold front will bring high temperatures in the 70s and 80s following record highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. It's unclear how much the rain will affect a drought gripping the region.