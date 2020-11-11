Cold front moving through, Eta details clear up

A few showers will pop up today along a cold front.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: It is so muggy out there this morning that fog is forming around the area. The fog will lift as the sun comes up and the rest of the humidity will be pushed out by a cold front. A few showers will spark up along the front but behind it will be sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon, but drier conditions will allow for temperatures to drop into the low 60s and upper 50s tonight.

Up next: The cold front will be successful in holding off Eta and any other tropical moisture through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will still be able to hit the low 80s in the afternoon, but overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Another cold front is set to move through early next week. It will likely bubble up a few showers on Monday morning and leave us with even cooler and drier conditions for next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

The certainty with Eta has increased since yesterday, and confidence is high that it will move northeast away from Louisiana. It is moving north and is organized with winds near 75mph at category 1 hurricane strength. It is expected to weaken again before making landfall on the western Florida coast. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Meanwhile, we are watching a favorable area for development in the Caribbean. It is likely a tropical depression will form in the next 5 days.

AREAS TO WATCH

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move slowly westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the disturbance reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola over the next day or so. For more detailed information, refer to products issued by your local weather office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.