Cold front moves through, makes for a beautiful Sunday

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, skies will be clear with a light northwest wind. Lows will fall into the mid 50s overnight. Sunday will be beautiful, as high pressure settles in. With some dry air in place, it will feel nice and comfortable outdoors. Highs will be near 80.

Looking Ahead:

A cold front is moving through tonight, which will bring in a slightly drier air mass. Overall, there won't be big impacts to our temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s, followed by a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Similar weather will carry into Monday with afternoon highs trending up into the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come during the latter half of next week. There is a lot of disagreement in the data right now, but leaning more towards a wet Thursday and Friday. It is too early to specify if severe weather will be a threat once again.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



