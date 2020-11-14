Cold front moves in Sunday Morning

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few clouds will begin to increase from the west. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Sunday, a cold front will move through the area in the morning. This front will deliver a slight rain chance, mainly between 6am through 11am. Once the cold front passes, drier and cooler air will filter into the area. We'll reach our high temperature of 74 in the morning. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front, into the 60s and eventually the 50s by Sunday evening.





Looking Ahead: The passage of Sunday's cold front will keep cool and dry air across the region for much of next week. High temperatures will be running close to average in the low to mid 70s. High pressure in control will keep the chance for rain away through the end of next week.

Tropical Storm Iota:







Tropical Storm Iota was named on Friday afternoon. It is forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches Central America early next week. The forecast track is unfortunately very similar to Eta’s track. This means those same areas in Nicaragua and Honduras need to prepare for another significant hit.





