Cold front day! Tonight's lows in the 40s

Today is cold front day!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This morning some showers are popping up along a cold front as it moves through our area. Any clouds and showers that are out there this morning will be pushed out by the late morning hours and COOL air will fill in behind it. Expect to spend most of the day in the 60s today. High temperatures will briefly reach the low 70s. When the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will drop fast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Enjoy these cooler temperatures while they last!

Up next: Starting on Saturday, temperatures will start to rebound with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s. Temperatures will be in the low 80s by Sunday with humidity making a comeback as well. This is the time of year where cold fronts are the main character. We will go back and forth between cooler, drier weather and warmer muggy weather. Next week will bring us temperatures in the 80s and rain chances each afternoon. We will patiently await the next cold front that may move through next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are now two areas to watch in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Right now the development chances are very low and they are not a threat to the local forecast. Some development is possible next week. The WBRZ Weather Team will be tracking it all out for you.

FROM THE NHC:

Shower activity associated with a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has become a little better organized this morning. Additional gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible through the middle of next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.



A broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it remains nearly stationary over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.