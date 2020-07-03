Latest Weather Blog
Coca-Cola to shutter its smoothie brand, Odwalla
Smoothie enthusiasts will have one less brand to choose from by the end of July.
According to CNN, Coca-Cola is closing its juice and smoothie brand Odwalla at the end of July.
The company made the call "given a rapidly shifting marketplace and despite every effort to support continued production," John Hackett, president of Coca-Cola's Minute Maid business unit, which includes the company's juice brands, said in a statement.
"This decision was not made lightly," he added.
Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla's business for the last several years, according to a company spokesperson, who added that the decision to discontinue the brand is not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health-conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than they used to be, she explained.
