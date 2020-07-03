75°
Coca-Cola to shutter its smoothie brand, Odwalla

44 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 July 03, 2020 12:49 PM July 03, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Odwalla

Smoothie enthusiasts will have one less brand to choose from by the end of July.

According to CNN, Coca-Cola is closing its juice and smoothie brand Odwalla at the end of July.

The company made the call "given a rapidly shifting marketplace and despite every effort to support continued production," John Hackett, president of Coca-Cola's Minute Maid business unit, which includes the company's juice brands, said in a statement.

"This decision was not made lightly," he added.

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla's business for the last several years, according to a company spokesperson, who added that the decision to discontinue the brand is not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health-conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than they used to be, she explained.

