Coast Professional to expand, add 146 jobs in West Monroe

Monday, June 24 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - The governor's office says a debt collection company plans to more than double its operations at a north Louisiana contact center, creating 146 new jobs.
  
A Monday news release says Coast Professional will make a $750,000 capital investment in its West Monroe center. The average compensation for the new jobs will be $36,500 annually, plus benefits.
  
The company already employs 125 workers, according to the release.
  
The expansion involves converting a former Sears Hometown store and renovating the interior space and parking area.
  
The governor's office said the company is expected to benefit from Louisiana's Enterprise Zone Program, which includes a tax credit of up to $3,500 for each new job created.
  
The company specializes in calls to resolve debt for federal customers, including government and student loans.
