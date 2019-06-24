77°
Latest Weather Blog
Coast Professional to expand, add 146 jobs in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) - The governor's office says a debt collection company plans to more than double its operations at a north Louisiana contact center, creating 146 new jobs.
A Monday news release says Coast Professional will make a $750,000 capital investment in its West Monroe center. The average compensation for the new jobs will be $36,500 annually, plus benefits.
The company already employs 125 workers, according to the release.
The expansion involves converting a former Sears Hometown store and renovating the interior space and parking area.
The governor's office said the company is expected to benefit from Louisiana's Enterprise Zone Program, which includes a tax credit of up to $3,500 for each new job created.
The company specializes in calls to resolve debt for federal customers, including government and student loans.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage
-
Deputy: Theriot admitted to killing 5 in 'pure, cold blood'
-
Used car quits, buyer takes car lot to court
-
Officials: 63 arrests made across Louisiana in child exploitation crackdown
-
Sheriff warns of bears roaming neighborhoods in St. Mary Parish