Coast Guards search for missing person near Grand Isle

Sunday, April 26 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is searching for a person missing in the water near Grand Isle. 

On Sunday around 11:20 a.m. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report about 32-year-old Marvin Fuentes of Metarie going missing.

According to family members Fuentes went into the water in Grand Isle near the beach to help his son get to shore. After the son got to shore Fuentes was not seen.

Fuentes was wearing a white and blue striped shirt and brown shorts.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew 

- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish boatcrew

- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries 

Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.

