Coast Guard works to clean oily sheen on Mississippi River in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is working to clean an oily sheen that was found on the Mississippi River in New Orleans.
A Coast Guard helicopter first reported the sheen around 4:17 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were back in the area between mile markers 95 and 96 Thursday.
Officials say 1,500 feet of boom was deployed to contain the sheen. Six oil spill response boats and Coast Guard shoreline assessment teams are being deployed "to assess and recover the product on the shoreline."
The Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office has also joined the response effort. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
