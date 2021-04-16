COAST GUARD: Two more unresponsive crew members recovered from capsized lift boat Friday

GRAND ISLE - Divers pulled two more crew members from the capsized Seacor Power lift boat Friday night. Both were both unresponsive, according to the Coast Guard.

They have not been identified.

Nine people from the 19-person crew are still missing. Six were rescued after the boat capsized. Two men were found dead earlier in the week.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a body was recovered Thursday night about 33 miles from the boat. The New Orleans Advocate reports the Lafourche Parish coroner identified the victim as 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.

The other crew member found dead was David Ledet, 63, a captain from Thibodaux. His body was found Wednesday.

Officials said Thursday it's believed that the remaining crew is still on board the vessel, which is partially submerged in over 50 feet of water. The Coast Guard continued dive operations Friday hoping to locate them.

The Coast Guard made radio contact late Tuesday night with two crew members who were still inside the vessel after it flipped over, but it has not heard from them since.