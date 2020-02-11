Coast Guard suspend search for missing boater after Iberville Parish accident

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one man has died and another is missing after falling into a body of water, near Jack Miller's Landing on Belleview Drive in Plaquemine.

The search for the missing individual began on Monday night shortly after 10 p.m.

After spending close to 20 hours searching for the boater, the Coast Guard eventually suspended the search Tuesday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ four men who worked as deckhands were on a large boat traveling down the Intracoastal Monday night when they decided to take off in a smaller boat and head to a nearby eatery, Jack Miller's Landing.

After returning from Jack Miller's and getting into the smaller boat to head back to work, their vessel collided with a tugboat and all four men were thrown overboard.

Two managed to swim ashore but a third was found dead, and the fourth man remains missing.