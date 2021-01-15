56°
Coast Guard seeking owner of capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Coast Guard is searching the big brackish lake that borders New Orleans for the owner of an overturned boat.
A news release says the search began Wednesday night after Jefferson Parish authorities reported a white-hulled vessel capsized about a quarter-mile from a casino on Lake Pontchartrain in suburban Kenner.
Petty Officer Brandon Giles says the Coast Guard is also trying to trace the ownership of the 14-foot aluminum boat.
He says the boat was found about 15 feet (4.6 meters) from some rocks in the area.
