Coast Guard searching Intracoastal Waterway for missing person

MORGAN CITY - Officials are searching the Intracoastal Waterway for a man who may have disappeared during a roughly week-long boat ride.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Jewel Johnson, 76, left Feb. 25 for a ride down the water waterway between Morgan City and Rockport, Texas. The trip in his 36-foot trawling vessel was expected to take six to eight days.

The Coast Guard is currently searching that stretch of water for any sign of Johnson.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson or his boat is asked to contact the Coast Guard at (504) 589-6225.