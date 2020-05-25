Coast Guard searching for two missing persons near Perdido Pass, Alabama

U.S. Coast Guard Photo: Homeland Security Today

NEW ORLEANS — Two swimmers have been missing since Sunday and the U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for both individuals.

The two were last seen swimming near the East Jetty in Perdido Pass with a third person. On Sunday evening, those three were reportedly "in distress" during an incident that was reported to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector, via a 911 call.

Two of those three swimmers are still missing. The third individual was recovered by a good Samaritan boat and later transferred to EMS onshore. At this time, their condition is unknown.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued regarding the two missing swimmers, and Coast Guard crews from Pensacola and New Orleans are working alongside Orange Beach and Baldwin County authorities to locate them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.