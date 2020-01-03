Coast Guard searching for two missing boaters near Panama City, Florida

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard has been searching for two people aboard an overdue vessel near Panama City, Florida since Thursday.

Officials received a report at 6:20 p.m. regarding two people aboard an 18-foot white pleasure craft vessel who were scheduled to return to Carl Grey Park at sunset, around 4:55 p.m.

The missing individuals are Jerry Stevens and Cynthia Payne from Panama City. They departed to conduct salvage operations off of Carl Grey Park, north of the Hathaway Bridge, and were last seen in that area at 1:30 p.m.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manowar are teaming up with a boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Panama City, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Panama City Police Department in search efforts.

Anyone with information about the two missing people should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.