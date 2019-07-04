Coast Guard searching for swimmer struck by boat in Lake Pontchartrain

SLIDELL - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Lake Ponchartrain along the Northshore after a woman was reportedly hit by a boat while swimming Thursday evening.

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials say the woman was swimming near a beach in Slidell when the boat struck her. The beach has been closed off by police.

WWL reports the Coast Guard, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are all assisting in the search.

The boat's driver has been interviewed by authorities, and it's believed it was an accident. No charges have been filed at this time.