Coast Guard searching for plane that lost contact over Lake Pontchartrain
LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN - Coast Guardsmen are searching Lake Pontchartrain after a small plane flying over the body of water lost contact Monday night.
The Coast Guard says the plane was about four miles from the Lakefront Airport when it lost communications with air traffic controllers.
The search started shortly after 6:30 p.m., and possible debris from the plane was found around 11 p.m.
The rescue operation is continuing on Tuesday morning with the Coast Guard, Wildlife and Fisheries, St. Tammany and Jefferson parish sheriff's offices, and the United Cajun Navy searching the lake.
