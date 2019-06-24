77°
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer near Destin
DESTIN, FL - The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a swimmer who went missing near Destin on Monday.
Officials received a report around 2 o'clock in the afternoon regarding a swimmer who was last seen about 150 yards off the beach by Seagrove Place condos.
The Fort Walton County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the search, along with the Fort Walton Fire Department and local lifeguards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (251) 441-6212.
