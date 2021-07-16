76°
Coast Guard searching for missing person off Louisiana coast

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, May 29 2017 May 29, 2017 May 29, 2017 3:28 PM May 29, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - U.S. Coast Guard officials say a tug boat has sunk off the coast of Louisiana and a crew member is missing.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans says in a statement that it received a report around 5 a.m. Monday that the tug vessel Crosby Commander was taking on water. Three of the four people aboard were able to get into a life raft before the boat sank about 30 nautical miles south of Marsh Island.

The statement says the three people in the raft were in good condition when they were rescued.

Crews are still searching in the water and from overhead for the missing crew member, whose identity was not released.

