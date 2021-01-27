Coast Guard searching for missing person near Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies have been searching for a missing person in the Lower Mississippi River near Jefferson Heights in Jefferson Parish since Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Officials identified the missing individual as 44-year-old Elisander Alvardo, and say Alvardo was last seen wearing coveralls and no life jacket.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 3 p.m. from Zito Fleeting reporting one of their barge workers had fallen overboard near mile marker 105 near Jefferson Parish.

The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.

A collaboration of search crews are assisting in search and rescue efforts. Assisting crews include Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County helicopter aircrew, and Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County marine unit

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Sector New Orleans command center at 504-365-2200.

