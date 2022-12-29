78°
Coast Guard searching for missing people in Gulf after helicopter crashed off La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews are looking for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard first reported the search around 1:30 p.m. The helicopter reportedly went down about 10 miles off the coast, near Plaquemines Parish.
The aircraft was reportedly taking off from an oil rig when it crashed into the water.
This is a developing story.
