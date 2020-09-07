83°
Coast Guard searching for missing man in Boudreaux Canal

Monday, September 07 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has been searching for a missing man in Boudreaux Canal since Sunday evening.  

Officials say they're searching for 49-year-old Jimmy Garcia, who is described as a Hispanic man clad in boxers and without a life jacket. 

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office that a man had entered the Boudreaux Canal and failed to resurface.

Multiple crews have been deployed in the search and rescue of Garcia, including Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft - Shallow Water boat crew, as well as Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates. 

