Coast Guard searches for two missing teenagers in waters of Fort Walton Beach

NEW ORLEANS — Two young paddle boarders last seen near Fort Walton Beach, Florida are missing as of Wednesday night, according to a press release issued by The Coast Guard issued a Wednesday night.

Officials describe the two missing paddle boarders as male and female teenagers who were last seen at 3:45 p.m. in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff's dispatch reporting two teenagers overdue after they rented one red and white paddle board. The rental company said the teenagers were due back at 5 p.m.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.

Several agencies are involved in the search, including, Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrew, Coast Guard Cutter Albacore crew, and Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office all-terrain vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.