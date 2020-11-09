Coast Guard searches for possible person in Panama City area waters

A 14-foot Gheenoe that washed up on the beach at the entrance of the base near Alligator Bayou led to a Sunday, November 8, 2020 search for a missing boater. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies began a Sunday afternoon search for a possible person in the waters near Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Naval Support Activity Panama City security at 2 p.m. of a 14-foot Gheenoe that washed up on the beach at the entrance of the base near Alligator Bayou.

So, the Sector Mobile issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets.

Personnel from Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Response Boat-Small, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation are involved in the search are:



Anyone with information regarding the owner of this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.